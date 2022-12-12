Man runs towards sea after robbing woman; gets caught

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a duo who robbed a woman by threatening her under knifepoint near Marina beach during the early hours of the day. One of the attackers who ran towards the sea in a futile attempt to escape was caught by police on patrol duty.

According to Mylapore police, the arrested persons were identified as M Santhosh Kumar (22) and D Ram Prasad. Around 3 am on Monday, the two of them were allegedly in an inebriated state and was walking along the Loop road near Light house. Since it started to drizzle, the duo got into an autorickshaw parked by the road. On seeing a woman already in the auto, they threatened her with a knife and asked her to part with her valuables.

When the woman refused, they attacked her and took the Rs 2,200 cash she was having and fled. The woman raised alarms and noticing that police personnel on patrol duty gave a chase. While both the suspects ran in different directions, one of them ran towards the sea and entered the water. He was caught by the patrol team.

Based on the inputs provided by the person in their custody, Santhosh Kumar, police arrested the other accused. The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. Police recovered the stolen money from them. One of the accused, Santhosh Kumar has an attempt to murder case against him, police said.