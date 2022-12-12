Idol wing recovers 7 antique idols from a house in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three antique idols stolen from the Aadhi Kesava Perumal temple in Ulundurpet in Kallakuruchi, were recovered from a house in RA Puram, Chennai along with four other high value antique idols, worth several crores of rupees and sold by idol wing accused late Deenadayalan.

The seizures were done from the the premises of Shobha Durairajan, First Cross Street, 7th Main Road, RA Puram, Chennai 28.

During the search carried out on 7 December, the Idol wing team found seven antique idols in Shobha Durairajan’s possession.

They are recovered idols are:

Adhi Kesava Perumal (59x27 cm),

Sree Devi (48x20 cm)

Bhoodevi ( 48x21 cm )

Asthira Devar ( 48x38.5 cm )

Amman ( 60x 25 cm )

Veera Bhadra (40x18 cm)

Mahadevi (34x14cm)

Shobha Durairaj told the investigators that she had purchased the idol from Aparna gallery of Deenadayalan between the year 2008 and 2015.

Of the seven idols, three (Aadhikesava perumal, Sree Devi and Bhoodevi) were found to be stolen from Aadhi Kesava Perumal temple in Ulundurpet.

On December 9, after realising that the idol she was in possession could be stolen , she handed over the other four idols to the idol wing.

Idol wing sleuths are now trying to find out from where the other four idols were stolen.

DGP Jayanth Murali, heading the idol wing said that the idol wing is planning to hand over the three idols of Standing Perumal, Sreedevi and Bhoodevi, to the Adhikesava temple shortly.

"This is probably the first time the Idol Wing is restoring the locally stolen antique idols of the temple after recovering them" he added.