Man electrocuted while driving near Chennai

CHENNAI: A truck driver was electrocuted, after his vehicle came in contact with an overhead cable at Madhavaram on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Kaliraj, (32) of Sathur.

Police investigations revealed that Kaliraj was driving the truck from Chennai Harbour towards the truck terminal at Madhavaram when the accident happened. As the truck was entering the terminal, a low-lying overhead cable had came in contact with the vehicle. In the impact, Kaliraj suffered an electric shock.

The other truck drivers, who noticed the incident came to his rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said that Kaliraj was to take the truck to Madurai from Madhavaram. Police secured Kaliraj's body and sent it to government hospital for post mortem. Police investigations revealed that there was no cleaner in the vehicle, who usually alerts the driver of such overhead cables and tree branches.