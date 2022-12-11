Cyclone Mandous: CoP Shankar Jiwal visits police quarters

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal visited police quarters in the city on Saturday to review the conditions in the quarters after the Cyclone Mandous landfall in the city.
During the monsoon itself, the Commissioner had visited the police quarters across the city and directed his officials to take care of the works to be done and most of the works are underway, police officials said.
On Saturday, he visited the police quarters at Kilpauk, Otteri and Kondithope along with senior police officers and officials from the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC) and reviewed the progress of works such as maintenance of electric meters, maintenance of roads inside the quarters, maintenance of storm water drain facilities and repair of damaged buildings among others.
Commissioner Jiwal also received petitions from police families and directed officials to address their grievances in a timely manner.
