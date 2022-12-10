Cyclone Mandous: Regular traffic restored on ECR, Kamarajar Salai

CHENNAI: Chennai City Traffic Police on Saturday restored regular traffic on East Coast Road (ECR) and Kamarajar Salai from 6 am on both the roads.

In Kamarajar Salai, traffic was not allowed between Gandhi Statue and Napier bridge from 11 pm on Friday.

Owing to the heavy winds and cyclone landfall near Mamallapuram on late Friday night, Chengalpattu district administration and Chennai City Police announced that vehicle movement will not be allowed along East Coast Road (ECR) from Akkarai police check post till Kovalam from 10 pm.

Chennai Police restricted vehicles from passing through ECR and Kamarajar Salai except for emergency vehicles and for residents living between the stretch for buying essentials.