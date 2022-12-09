City

Cyclone Mandous: Visuals from Mamallapuram village

Light to extremely heavy rains are falling in different districts of Tamil Nadu as a result of Cyclone Mandous. Since previous night, it has been fiercely pouring and stormy, particularly in Chennai.
Visual from Mamallapuram village
Visual from Mamallapuram village Justin George
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With a maximum sustained wind speed of 12 km/h, Cyclone Mandous is currently intensified in to a severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and is headed toward Tamil Nadu. It is expected to make landfall near Mamallapuram tonight.

Take a look at a few pictures from a Mamallapuram village:

Pictures by Justin Geroge

