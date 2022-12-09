Cyclone Mandous: Visuals from Mamallapuram village

CHENNAI: With a maximum sustained wind speed of 12 km/h, Cyclone Mandous is currently intensified in to a severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and is headed toward Tamil Nadu. It is expected to make landfall near Mamallapuram tonight.

Light to extremely heavy rains are falling in different districts of Tamil Nadu as a result of Cyclone Mandous. Since previous night, it has been fiercely pouring and stormy, particularly in Chennai.