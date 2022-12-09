CMRL works: Traffic diversions in Arcot road for 8 months

CHENNAI: Chennai City Traffic police have announced traffic diversions near Arcot road to facilitate CMRL (chennai metro rail limited) phase-2 work in Arcot road from Kodambakkam Power House to Porur junction.

The diversions will be in place from December 15 to August 10, 2023, an official release said.

Accordingly, the stretch on Arcot road from Gandhi street junction to Radhakrishnan Road junction (Lamech school junction ) will be made one way and vehicles will be allowed towards Porur side only.

At Arcot Road-Lamech School junction, vehicles coming from Porur to Vadapalani will be diverted to take left at Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, take right at Chintamani Vinayakar Kovil Street and take right at Gandhi Road to reach Arcot road (Aavin Junction).

Vehicles from Kamarajar Salai and Nehru salai will take right at Arcot road to reach Porur and will not be allowed to take left turn on Arcot road.

Vehicles coming from Virugambakkam to Porur will be allowed as usual.