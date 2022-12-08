Ruturaj loves scaling mountains, visiting beaches, having chai
CHENNAI: India and Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is engrossed in sports and games even when he is off the field so much so that he partakes predominantly in activities that involve “competitiveness”.
There is little to be said about the on-field competitive spirit of the 25-year-old Ruturaj, who thrived for Maharashtra in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which he smashed a List A record seven sixes in an over.
“When I am not playing cricket… if there is a tennis field (court) available, I like to play tennis. I like to play PlayStation and FIFA (game). I like to do activities in which there is competitiveness, be it game zones or anything like that,” Ruturaj, the talk of the town, said while taking time to interact with DT Next in Chennai.
“I read books a little bit, not much. I am not into reading a lot of books and watching movies. I like to do things which are related to sports. I love sports activities,” added Ruturaj.
A sports freak, Ruturaj revealed that experiencing Grand Slam tennis live is on his bucket list. “Last year, I had planned, but could not go to Wimbledon. Whenever I get a chance, I will definitely go. I follow Formula One and football. Also, tennis as I said earlier.”
So, what does the elegant batter do to unwind? Ruturaj responded that he loves scaling mountains, visiting beaches and exploring places which offer quality food, when he has time on his side. “I like to visit places; I like to visit new places. I like mountains. I like beaches as well. I need 10 days to do that. Whenever I get time, I will,” said Ruturaj.
“I hang out with my friends. I like drinking tea… just have chai in the best places, be it on the roadside or at any other shop. I like to go out and have lunch or dinner whenever possible. Obviously, it will be with my teammates,” Ruturaj went on to add.
MEET-AND-GREET WITH FANS
Ruturaj Gaikwad was in Chennai on Wednesday for a meet-and-greet session with fans at the Mount Road Social. Ruturaj celebrated his recent success with fans, who came out in droves. While addressing the gathering, he said: “It (hitting seven maximums in an over) is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.”
