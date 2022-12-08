City

Idol smuggler Deenadayalan passes away at 83

Deenadayalan was a key figure in the gang, that secretly carried out idol smuggling, under the guise of an artifacts sales
Deenadayalan
Deenadayalan
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Deenadayalan, an art dealer who used to run a small art gallery in Teynampet, died on Thursday. Suffering from ill health, he breathed his last today. He was 83 years old.

Deenadayalan was a key figure in the gang, that secretly carried out idol smuggling, under the guise of an artifacts sales. In 2016, more than 50 officers led by DIG Pon Manikavel of the Idol Wing conducted a search at Deenathayalan's house in Alwarpet.

At that time, authorities recovered more than 400 statues and paintings buried in his house. He has also been included as an accused in the international idol smuggling kingpin Subhash Kapoor's case.

Deenadayalan was arrested for smuggling idols from various temples of Tamil Nadu and selling them abroad. It is noteworthy that after 2 years of imprisonment, he became an approver with the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the police.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Teynampet
Idol Smuggling Racket
Pon Manickavel
Deenadayalan
King of idol smuggler Deenadayalan
Idol smuggler Deenadayalan
Deenadayalan passes away
Smuggler Deenadayalan
Manickavel
Aparna Art Gallery
Subhash Kapoor's case

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in