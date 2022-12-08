Idol smuggler Deenadayalan passes away at 83

CHENNAI: Deenadayalan, an art dealer who used to run a small art gallery in Teynampet, died on Thursday. Suffering from ill health, he breathed his last today. He was 83 years old.

Deenadayalan was a key figure in the gang, that secretly carried out idol smuggling, under the guise of an artifacts sales. In 2016, more than 50 officers led by DIG Pon Manikavel of the Idol Wing conducted a search at Deenathayalan's house in Alwarpet.

At that time, authorities recovered more than 400 statues and paintings buried in his house. He has also been included as an accused in the international idol smuggling kingpin Subhash Kapoor's case.

Deenadayalan was arrested for smuggling idols from various temples of Tamil Nadu and selling them abroad. It is noteworthy that after 2 years of imprisonment, he became an approver with the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the police.