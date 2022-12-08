Chennai Corpn prepares to handle Mandous impact

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is undertaking all precautionary measures to provide public emergency assistance and attend to their grievances in view of the cyclonic storm Mandous alert in the city.
The City Corporation stated that in order to deal with the damage caused by this storm, various precautionary measures have been taken and 805 motor pumps are ready for carrying out immediate evacuation of rainwater in low-lying areas.
At least 189 relief centers have been kept ready to accommodate the public, while 272 tree shears, 2 vehicle-mounted tree shears, six hydraulic tree shears, one JCB per area to clear fallen trees and branches as strong winds up to 80 kmph are expected when the storm makes landfall.
About 45 JCB vehicles, 115 tipper trucks are also kept ready and zonal officials have also been instructed to keep a small light vehicle and 10 personnel ready for emergencies in each ward.
In a release, the Corporation stated that public should avoid going to coastal areas like Marina or Besant Nagar standing near tents or under temporary tents should be avoided.
During storms and rains, the public can contact the Corporation's helpline number- 1913, telephone numbers 044-2561 9206, 044-2561 9208 and WhatsApp number 9445477205 for their emergency needs or complaints.
