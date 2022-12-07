Tamil actor Siva Narayana Moorthy dies due to ill health

CHENNAI: Tamil film comedian Siva Narayana Moorthy passed away today at the age of 67 due to ill health, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The actor, who was living in his hometown, passed away at 8.30 pm tonight due to sudden illness. His last rites will be performed in his native place at 02.00 pm tomorrow.

Siva Narayana Moorthy hails from a native of Ponnavarayankottai near Pattukottai in the Thanjavur district. He was introduced as an actor in the Tamil film industry through Director-actor Visu and his first film was Poonthottam. He has acted in many comedy scenes with famous comedians Vivek and Vadivelu and became popular later. He has acted in more than 200 films with leading actors in Tamil cinema, including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay.