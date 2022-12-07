See sound, hear art: Exhibition to display sound art installation

CHENNAI: Apparao Galleries is organising a unique art exhibition of sound installations, ‘The Listening Society’, by Budhaditya Chattopadhyay in the city till December (date).

The exhibition titled, which opens today, focuses on displaying how sounds interact with and within society.

Speaking to DT Next about the theme of the exhibition, the 37-year-old artiste based in the Netherlands says, “Sound as a medium is very difficult to control; sound always travels and so it is difficult to put it in a frame. Unlike painting on canvasses or sculpting statues, sound cannot be physically modified. “But the effect they have on people is still as great as other physical forms of art. Sound has the tendency to sensitise people. Be it the temple bell or the church bell, you feel an immediate sense of connectivity, sensitivity, and unity as a society; which is why I decided to name the show ‘The Listening Society’.”