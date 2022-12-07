Juvenile among 2 held for hurling petrol bomb at fish trader’s house
CHENNAI: Two persons, including a juvenile, were arrested by the Tiruvallur police for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at a fish trader’s house at Pulicat a week ago.
Search is on for another person who is the main accused, police said.
The arrested person was identified as Karthik (26). The main accused, Karthik’s younger brother, Vicky (22) is yet to be arrested, police said.
Probe revealed that a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of Magimai Das, a fish exporter, (59) at Pulicat. Vicky was working as a driver with the fish trader and he was allegedly fired from the job, without any explanation. He was not paid any salary dues either. Irked over this, Vicky used to frequently call Magimai Das over the phone and harass him.
On Nov 30, Vicky, his brother and a 15-year-old boy threw petrol bombs at Magimai Das’ house.
A two-wheeler and a bike were damaged in the attack. Thirupalaivanam police registered a case and arrested the culprits in Chennai. Karthick was remanded in judicial custody while the minor was sent to an observation home.
