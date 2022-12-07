Bathing pool, improved shower, kraal for Vandalur jumbos
CHENNAI: The elephant enclosure in Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park, better known as Vandalur Zoo, has got a facelift with new features being added to it.
Spread over 21 acres, the elephant enclosure will now boast of a large concrete pond for the purpose of bathing, renovated elephant shower with increased height and width, an ‘elephant kraal’ and a ‘kitchen’. The zoo, at present, houses two elephants — Rohini and Pragruthi.
The ‘kraal’, constructed at the enclosure, will facilitate veterinary health care in close proximity to the jumbos without disturbing them. It has been set up with CSR funds of Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre Ltd.
While the kitchen will help set up food preparation, a house has been constructed for the elephant keepers as well.
To ensure food security for the jumbos, fodder plots for about two acres have been set up. Also, the weeds have been removed at the enclosure and the moat has been desilted.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android