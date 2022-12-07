AQI dips in Chennai due to crackers burst on Karthigai Deepam

CHENNAI: As the residents resorted to bursting crackers that are leftovers of Deepavali on Karthigai Deepam, air quality in the city worsened on Tuesday evening.

According to data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) was 311 in Alandur at 8 pm on Tuesday, which is categorized as a very poor level. The southern part of the city recorded an AQI of 232 at the same time on Monday.

Meanwhile, Arumbakkam and Ennore recorded an AQI of 183 and 237 respectively on Tuesday evening. The previous day's AQI in the localities is 112 and 138.

Manali, Perungudi and Royapuram recorded AQI of 148, 258 and 223. On Monday, those areas recorded an AQI of 99, 138 and 125. The air quality in Chennai, on Wednesday morning, remained almost the same as AQI recorded on Tuesday evening due to foggy conditions.

It may be noted that the AQI on the Deepavali festival crossed 500 in several parts of the city causing higher air pollution than in Delhi.

"Usually, residents store leftover crackers after Deepavali and burst them on Karthigai Deepam. My son burst crackers with neighbours' kids. We cannot stop them as they want to burst crackers as others do," Sumathi, a Kodambakkam resident said.