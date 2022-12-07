2016 election expenditure not against ECI rules, HC told

CHENNAI: Former Minister and AIADMK leader Mafoi Pandiarajan on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that he was not involved in any irregularities while he was contesting the Avadi constituency during the 2016 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He further stated that his election expenditure in the election was not against the Rules set by the Election Commission of India.

Pandiarajan who appeared before Justice R Subramanian made this submission when the judge was hearing an election petition filed by minister Avadi Nasser who was the DMK candidate for the Avadi constituency in the 2016 election. It could be noted that Nasser lost the seat by a wafer-thin margin of 1395 votes.

Therefore, Nasser challenged the electoral success of Pandiarajan stating that the AIADMK candidate spent huge money above the limit set by the ECI. He further added that the former minister did not submit the proper details about his election expenditure.

However, the former minister rejected all these allegations and submitted that he did not violate any rules and regulations. Pandiarajan added that he did not spend above Rs 28 lakh as alleged by the minister Nasser.

The matter has been adjourned to Thursday for further arguments and cross-examinations.