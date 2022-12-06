Wo'man' swindles Rs 20.9L, tells cops money lost in 'online gambling'

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man lost Rs 20.9 lakh over the last five months in a matrimonial scam, wherein he sent the money through Gpay in 70 installments believing his prospective 'bride' that her mother is undergoing medical treatment. Nungambakkam Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Salem, Dhatathri Srinivasan (49) for orchestrating the con by sending a photograph of a woman and talking to the victim by posing as a woman, police said.

The victim, Annamalai (name changed) is a resident of Puzuthivakkam and was working as a senior executive at a publishing firm in Chennai.

Annamalai's father was looking for bride for his son and the accused had contacted him through a matrimonial site and claimed his name as Kalyanasundaram and sent a photograph of a woman, claiming to be his niece and also particulars of her.

After Annamalai expressed interest, the accused sent a phone number in May this year, claiming it to be that of his niece and that the family is living in Salem.

Within days of texting and talking over phone, the 'woman' told him that her mother is admitted in a hospital and requested Annamalai to help her with expenses. "What started as few thousands, eventually ended in Annamalai paying Rs 20.9 lakh till October. Most transactions were through Gpay," an investigating officer said.

Annamalai was under the impression that he was helping his future wife and did not sense foul. However, doubts began to emerge after the 'woman' dodged the topic of marriage whenever it was brought up, citing mother's health. All of a sudden, her uncle called Annamalai and stated that the marriage will not work out. When the victim demanded the money back, he allegedly threatened him after which a police complaint was filed.

After investigations, Nungambakkam Police secured the accused from Salem. The arrested person, Dhatathri Srinivasan (49) was working as a medical representative and told investigators that he lost most of the swindled money in online gambling. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.