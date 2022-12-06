Trio held for swindling Rs 99.5 lakh from man in Avadi

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested three persons for allegedly selling land to a man using forged documents and swindling Rs 99.5 lakh from the victim.

The arrested persons were identified as S Andrews (39), E Selvakumar (38) and C Guruswamy (62). Police said that the victim Vadivelu (50) of Poonamallee wanted to buy land and he was approached by two agents-Selvakumar and another absconding accused Chinnadurai.

The agents allegedly convinced Vadivelu to buy a 2,400 sq.ft plot at Kattupakkam near Mangadu and told Vadivelu that the land belongs to a couple- Kalyani and Thyagarajan of Gopalapuram and the power of attorney was with one Anthony Jeyanth and the land can be bought from him.

Accordingly, in April, the land was registered in Vadivelu’s name at Kundrathur sub-registrar’s office, in the presence of Anthony Jenith, Andrews, Selvakumar, Chinnadurai and Guruswamy, and the entire amount was paid.

In October, Vadivelu got a call from the sub-registrar’s office saying to bring the land documents for verification, when he learnt that he was cheated by the gang. The land 'sold' to him still belongs to the couple and the gang had forged power of attorney papers and swindled Rs 99.5 lakh from him.

Based on Vadivelu's complaint, Avadi police registered a case and arrested three persons. Search is on for the absconding suspects.