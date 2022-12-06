Madurai HC bench gets its first woman mace bearer
MADURAI: In a first at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, a woman has been appointed as mace bearer.
Justice N Mala is the first judge to utilise the services of the court’s first woman mace bearer. Clad in white churidar and red turban, she was holding a sceptre on the right hand while standing in front the Judge’s chamber on Monday. Lalitha, the woman mace bearer, is a native of Madurai. Her role is to assist the judge in court hall, sources said.
The mace bearer otherwise known as ‘chobdar,’ a position traditionally held by men, is an officer, who carries the mace and walks before a dignitary signifying their power.
In courts, the mace helps in free passage of judges between the court halls, sources said.
Earlier, in June this year, Madras High Court appointed a woman mace bearer, first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android