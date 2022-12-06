HC deferred TNMC from conducting elections for 3 months

CHENNAI: After the State government informed the Madras High Court that it will revisit the Madras Medical Registration Act 1914, the court postponed the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) elections for the period of three months as the election should be conducted in consonance with the Act.

Justice R Subramanian deferred the elections on the ground that the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914 makes senate members of Andhra University and the doctors of Visakhapatnam Medical College as the representatives. “Though the linguistic state bifurcation was done in the 50s, why the Act which allows the members from Andhra Pradesh as representatives without the Act was amended?” the judge observed.

Reacting to the observation, R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate-General, Tamil Nadu Government, submitted that the State will revise the Act within three months. Senior Counsel P Wilson representing the TNMC submitted that there is no question regarding the conduct of elections.

Recording the submissions, the judge passed an order restraining the office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council from conducting the council’s elections for three months so as to revise the Act.

A few doctors filed a petition seeking direction to quash the TNMC election notification. The petitioners sought direction to conduct the election online with a unique ID and Password under the supervision of the retired high court judge. It is noted that the judge directed the TNMC to draft the rules for conducting the elections on online mode.