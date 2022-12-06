Charges against Senthilbalaji: HC extends injunction

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday extended the interim injunction restraining Bharatiya Janata Party’s state IT wing secretary CRT Nirmal Kumar from making charges against Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthilbalaji.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the injunction on hearing a defamation suit filed by Senthilbalaji. The minister sought direction to the BJP functionary to stop spreading false and malafide news against the former on the social media.

According to the DMK leader, the defendant has been spreading baseless allegations without any material evidence. However, Nirmal Kumar countered the arguments that he has evidence and the minister wants to silence him.

“Plaintiff has miserably failed to establish a prima-facie case of defamation. I submit that the balance of convenience is entirely in my favor in as much as an interim injunction seriously curtails my fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression,” Nirmal Kumar said in his counter-affidavit.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the minister to file his response to the submissions of the defendant and adjourned the case to December 12.

The court made it clear that the BJP IT wing state head should not speak about this case-related matter against Senthilbalaji on social media and other forms of media.