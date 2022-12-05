Two govt staff killed in series of accidents
CHENNAI: Two government staff were killed in a series of road accidents in Porur on Saturday night.
While an assistant engineer with Tambaram corporation was killed after his bike got knocked down by an unidentified vehicle, a Tangedco staff who passed by the accident scene rammed his bike into a parked truck, while gazing at the crowd gathered at the accident scene, police said.
The deceased were identified as F Yovan, 52, from Gandhi Nagar in Ambattur and G Thangaraj, 58, from Padappai near Tambaram.
Police said that Yovan works as an assistant engineer in the Tambaram corporation and Thangaraj works as clerical staff in Tangedco in Kellys.
On Saturday night at around 9 pm, Yovan was travelling on his motorbike on the Tambaram - Maduravoyal bypass towards the city, when an unidentified vehicle knocked his motorbike. Yovan was thrown away and died on the spot while the vehicle sped away, police said.
Thangaraj who was driving towards his house in Tambaram on the opposite lane was looking over his shoulder at the accident spot as he kept driving and failed to notice a truck in front of him and rammed into it, said a police officer. He was taken to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Poonamallee traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
