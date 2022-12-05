Potholed roads make travel tough in Kodungaiyur
CHENNAI: Commuters are having a tough time travelling on the muddy road and potholes at Manali Main Road in Kodungaiyur. The road has been severely damaged due to rain and poses a threat to the public.
People urge the civic body authorities to take temporary action until the northeast monsoon, as intense rain is likely to hit the city in the coming days.
“Several heavy vehicles pass along this road, which is the major reason for potholes on the road. It has become difficult for us to travel and there is no other option to reach Madhavaram and Manali. The other side of the route is even worse with risky slopes,” said K Dhanasekar, an auto driver at Kodungaiyur.
Due to mud and potholes on the road, motorists skid and meet with accidents frequently. It is very difficult and risky to commute. During rainy days, the entire road with stagnating water make it an adventure for the public to travel and walk on this slippery road.
The pathetic road conditions irk commuters in North Chennai. Local residents complained that the civic body authorities failed to lay roads even after the issue had been taken to the attention of concerned department.
“We have filed multiple complaints at the zonal office, but it was not addressed till date. During the intense rainfall, the road gets flooded and none of the government officials inspects the place or acts against the issue. We want the authorities to give temporary solutions currently and lay roads after the monsoon ends in January,” said a worried J Rajeshwari, a resident of Kodungaiyur.
When contacted, a zonal official of Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) assured that steps would be taken at the earliest. And the road will be laid after the northeast monsoon ends.
