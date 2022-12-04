Power shutdown in IT Corridor on Monday: Full details inside

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the IT Corridor area on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 02.00 pm, if the works are completed.

IT Corridor Area: Sholinganallur KK Salai, Village High Road, Narayana School, OMR, Semmencherry Police station to Poorvika Mobiles and above all surrounding areas.

Consumer Grievance meeting

Meanwhile, the consumer grievance meeting would be held on December 6 at Mylapore, KK Nagar, Ambattur and Tondiarpet divisions.

The meeting will be held at the respective executive engineer offices.

Mylapore Executive Engineer office is located at MGR Salai/110KV/33KV/11KV Valluvar Kottam SS Campus, 3rd floor, Nungambakkam while KK Nagar EE office is at 110KV Complex,KK Nagar.

Tondiarpet EE office at 33/11KV Substation,TH Road, Opp.Manikundu, Tondiarpet.

Ambattur EE office located at 110/33-11kV Ambattur Indl. Estate, 3rd Main Road SS campus, AMBIT IT PARK Road.

The meeting will be held at 11 am.

Consumers could redress their grievances at the meeting.