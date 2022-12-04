City

Anti vice squad arrests Kerala man for forcing women into sex work

The arrested person was identified as K Kiran of Muriyad, Kerala.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The anti vice squad of Chennai police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man for forcing gullible young women into sex work. Two women were rescued from an apartment in Anna Nagar, police said.

Police received a tip off about prostitution in an apartment in Anna Nagar after which a raid was conducted. Kiran’s accomplice managed to escape, police said.

Police said that the duo was part of a gang that lured young women who come to the city with aspirations to break into the film industry and forced them into prostitution.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

