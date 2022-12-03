City

Sarathkumar postpones protest against liquor & drugs

He added that the protest would be held at all places after obtaining proper permission from the court.
CHENNAI: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi president Sarathkumar on Saturday announced that the party's protest, which was scheduled to be held today against liquor and drugs, has been postponed.

He stated that the reason for the postponement was the police had given permission only in Chennai and denied permission at other places. He added that the protest would be held at all places after obtaining proper permission from the court.

