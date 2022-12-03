‘Missing’ bank manager killed in road accident near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, manager at a private bank was killed after a speeding truck ran over his two-wheeler near Madhavaram on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vivek Sugumar. His family members were frantically searching for him after they received a call from his daughter’s school saying that no one came to pick her from school.

Vivek’s phone was on silent and he left it behind in the house, police said. His daughter is studying UKG at a private school and around 2 30 pm, teachers called Vivek’s wife informing that he hasn’t turned up for a long time after which they began the search.

Police said that Sugumar was traveling to home from his workplace, when a tipper lorry that trailed him hit his bike from behind hit him. He succumbed to injuries around 8 pm without responding to the treatment, police said.

Madhavaram traffic investigation wing registered a case and arrested the tipper lorry driver Srinivasan of Thoraipakkam. He was booked under Section 304 (A) (death caused due to negligent driving) of IPC and further investigations are on.