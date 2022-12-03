GCC imposes fine on 45 construction sites over mosquito breeding

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce the incidecnce of mosquito breeding, the civic body authorities on Saturday carried out mosquito eradication drive. A total of Rs 51,000 fine was imposed on 45 construction sites found to be hotspots for mosquito breeding. In addition, several works like spraying of pesticides and larvicides are done to control mosquito breeding in all 15 zones.

Corporation field workers inspected vacant plots, open wells, construction sites, and storage tanks in the city. There are 3,189 construction sites in Chennai, of which 45 constructions were found to produce mosquito larvae. And fine amount imposed on the building owners, stated an official press release.

Mosquito control works are being carried out, especially in slum areas with 229 hand-operated fumigating machines, 8 small fumigating machines, and 67 vehicle-mounted fumigating machines.

During the field survey, 3,596 kg tyres, and 5,200 kg of useless mosquito breeding potential was found in 2,919 places in the city. The concerned owners have been fined. If there are waste tyres, coconut shells, broken jugs, and broken cement tanks in their houses and surroundings, there is a possibility of mosquito breeding in water. It should be removed immediately to prevent the spread of diseases, including dengue.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) advised the people to remove the stagnated water from the flower pot, lower shelf of refrigerator, and money plant at least once a week. The civic body also urged the public to ensure that there is no stagnation of rainwater in terrace.