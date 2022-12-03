Former DMK IT wing functionary held for cheating

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, who was expelled from the DMK IT wing for allegedly cheating gullible people promising them jobs in Chennai Corporation was arrested by the Velachery police on Friday, based on a complaint from a woman who he conned her of Rs 7.70 lakh.

When the woman sought to receive the money back, he kept on dodging her and also blamed the local ward councillor of having the money.

The arrested person was identified as M Sathish (35), from Vijayanagar in Velachery. He was the former IT Wing organiser for the DMK in ward 176. S Poovizhi (34), from Villupuram had come in contact with Sathish through a mutual friend and paid him Rs 7.7 lakh on his promise that he would help her get a job with city corporation.

Sathish was booked under charges of cheating and forgery. He has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Sathish was booked by the Velachery police in July, in another case, wherein he duped a farmer from Villupuram of Rs 7 lakh, promising him a job in electricity board. After collecting the money, the accused provided a forged ID card of NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission) and asked him to do the garbage collection for civic body.

Incidentally, on the day police registered the FIR, the Sathish attempted immolation outside the City police commissioner’s office, alleging that a councillor has cheated him.