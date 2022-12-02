MTC bus collides with Metro rail crane in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: A crane that is been used for Chennai Metro rail work at Vadapalani collided with a MTC bus in Chennai this morning.
The accident has severely damaged the front portion of the bus.
According to Daily Thanthi reports, there were no passengers present, as the bus had just begun its route.
Police officials reached the spot, and cleared the traffic.
Officials from the MTC depot visited the spot and inspected the bus.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android