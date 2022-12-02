City

MTC bus collides with Metro rail crane in Vadapalani

The accident has severely damaged the front portion of the bus.
Visuals from the spot
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A crane that is been used for Chennai Metro rail work at Vadapalani collided with a MTC bus in Chennai this morning.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, there were no passengers present, as the bus had just begun its route.

Police officials reached the spot, and cleared the traffic.

Officials from the MTC depot visited the spot and inspected the bus.

