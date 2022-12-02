Ministerial officer nabbed while taking Rs 30K bribe

CHENNAI: Police arrested a ministerial officer who demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Guduvanchery on Saturday. Sivaperumal works as a ministerial officer in the Tambaram Assistant Commissioner’s office. Akbar of Guduvanchery visited the Tambaram Assistant Commissioner’s office for filing a complaint a few days ago. During that time, Sivaperumal demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from Akbar to speed up the complaint and bring a solution to his problem. Sivaperumal also threatened Akbar that he would not allow him to finish the work without the bribe. Soon Akber filed a complaint to the Tambaram Police assistant commissioner and Guduvanchery police on Saturday laid a trap and arrested Sivaperumal. Further investigations are on.
