Chennai Corpn releases list of property tax defaulters

CHENNAI: In a bid to generate revenue and to collect the arrears, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday released the list of property tax defaulters who have not paid the tax amount above Rs 25 lakh. At least an amount of Rs 24.17 crore remains due by 39 defaulters in total.

The highest amount of Rs 3.36 crore is due to Martech Peripherals Pvt Ltd, followed by Rs 2.01 crore due to City Towers Hotel and Rs 1.70 crore to TMB Anwar Ali and others. Ranga Pillai owes Rs 1.14 crore and P Usha owes Rs 1.05 crore among those who are due to pay the property tax amount of Rs 1 crore and more.

Some of the commercial establishments among the defaulters include Third Eyes Communication Private Limited, Pachaiappas Trust Board Anna Arangam Multi Purpose Hall and VST Private Limited among the top 10 defaulters. Among others are Aruna Theatre, Meenakshi College for Women, Saravana Stores Gold Palace, Hotel President Tower, Kalyani General Hospital, Malabar Hotel - The Asiana, Apeejay Surrendera Park Hotels Limited and others.

The Corporation has several strategies to collect the arrears which includes tandora (tom tom) excercise, serving default notice, SMS reminders, posting banners in the properties owned by defaulters and the press release on defaulters. It may be noted that the Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro water had intensified thier drive against the property tax defauters and tax payers to ensure that the civic bodies are able to generate more funds to meet the administrative expenses and settle the pending contractor bills related to city infrastructure.