Train services hit as HT power line catches fire

CHENNAI: Train services were affected for about 30 minutes in the early hours of Wednesday after the high-tension electric line caught fire due to a short circuit in Guduvanchery. Officials said train operations were not affected seriously thanks to motorists who alerted the Fire department immediately, which enabled them to bring the situation under control before long.

Around 2.30 am, the power line in the railway flyover caught fire due to suspected short circuit near Guduvanchery. Immediately after receiving the alert, police and fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot and tried to douse it. Police said it took about half an hour to put off the fire completely.

Soon afterwards, Railway officials from Tambaram, too, reached there and conducted investigation. Following the incident, the Salem superfast express and a goods train that was heading towards Chengalpattu stopped near Guduvanchery. Normalcy was restored after Railway engineers rectified the fault after about 30 minutes.