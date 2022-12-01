Engineers responsible for lift maintenance at Stanley suspended

CHENNAI: After the recent incident of lift breaking down at Stanley Medical College and Hospital, while Health minister Ma Subramanian was visiting the hospital for an inaugural programme, the engineers responsible for the maintenance of the lifts have been suspended temporarily.

A release from the Public Works Department said that the lift broke down half way due to the carelessness of the engineers who were supposed to maintain it. The patients complained to the minister that the lift often breaks down like this and is not maintained well.

Following the incident, D Sasindharan, Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, and Assistant Engineer V Kalaivani have been temporarily suspended. Principal Chief Engineer Public Works has sent a detailed circular to all electrical engineers to avoid such negligence in the future.

In the circular, it has also been advised that work should be carried out in collaboration with the principals of the concerned medical colleges to ensure that the lifts and other electrical devices in the hospitals are working properly.