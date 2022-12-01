City

Constable, 2 college students injured in accident on GST Road

Venkat (19) of Kovai was staying in a house in Tambaram and was studying in a private college in Potheri.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A police constable and two college students were injured in an accident on the GST Road near Guduvanchery on Thursday.

Venkat (19) of Kovai was staying in a house in Tambaram and was studying in a private college in Potheri. On Thursday morning, Venkat and his friend, Surya, were speeding on the GST Road towards their college. When they were nearing Guduvanchery the duo lost control of the bike and rammed into the police constable Karthikeyan while he attempted to cross the road.

On the impact, all three of them suffered severe injuries and the onlookers rescued them and they were taken to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment. Police when browsing the CCTV footage found that the police constable had tried to cross the road while the pedestrian crossing signal was red. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

