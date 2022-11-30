Reject reclassification of Adyar river: Arappor Iyakkam urges govt

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) allegedly approving the reclassification of 6 acres near Adyar River into residential use zone, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, urged Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to reject the reclassification and take action against those responsible for reclassification.

"We are shocked to find from news reports that CMDA has approved reclassification of 6 acres from water body to other purpose. It must be noted that we have raised objection right from the time of advertisement in newspapers and raised our first objection in 2018 within the 21 day timeline given by CMDA while advertising for such reclassification through its notification. There was no further progress on the issue and we learn that the then administration decided not to proceed further on the reclassification," Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said in a letter to Iran Anbu and housing and urban development department officials.

He added that, however, there were media reports in month of June 2022 where in the CMDA was pressurised into reclassifying the 6 acres from waterbody to residential zone again.

"We have been waiting for a proper reply from thee Government on explaining the discrepancies and also to ensure that 70.66 acres of Adyar river in Nandambakkam village is first secured before moving ahead with any reclassification proposal. However, the Government seems to be hell bent on handing over the land to a private property promoter inspite of various discrepancies mentioned in our letter," he added.

He further alleged that the reclassification seems to be done with haste without even securing the 70.66 acres of Adyar river in Nandambakkam village as sought in his complaint.

He urged the government to secure the 70.66 acres of Adyar River, uncover the entire fraudulent activities in Revenue and other Departments that have taken place with respect to lands in Survey number 170, 171 and 172 of Nandambakkam Village and action must be initiated on all those responsible.