228-sovereign robbery at actor’s house: One more arrested

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested one more person in connection with the robbery in the house of actor and realtor, RK alias Radhakrishnan in Nandambakkam, wherein unidentified duo tied up his wife and fled with 228 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 2 lakh cash. Chennai police had arrested eight persons, including the Nepali security guard, in their house, previously.

On Tuesday, Nandambakkam Police said that they arrested Krishna Bora (30) of Nepal at Tirupathi, based on the inputs provided by his accomplices. Police recovered nine sovereigns gold jewellery, a diamond studded wrist watch, two luxury watches and cash worth Rs 73,000.

RK, a realtor who later forayed into movies has acted in Tamil movies, 'Ellam Avan Seyal', ‘Avan Ivan’, ‘Alagar Malai’ among others.

On November 10, when his wife, R Raji (53) was alone at her home in Defence colony, Nandambakkam, two men gained entry into the house and tied her up. They, then, fled with the jewels, cash and other expensive articles from the house. The actor rescued his wife on reaching home.

Special teams were formed to trace the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that a security guard from Nepal who was working in their house for the past two years and he was on medical leave.

CCTV footage in the neighbourhood revealed that the security guard, Ramesh along with another person was canvassing the neighbourhood a day before the robbery.

According to a senior police officer, for the past two weeks, teams camped in several states and traced the main accused- Ramesh Khatri (36) and Karan Kathri (32) of Nepal, near Gummidipoondi on Friday.

Based on the information provided by them, police arrested Shankar (37), his wife, Durga (35), Pushkar Bahadur (40), his wife, Bishnu (37), Madhan Dawat (23) - all from Nepal and Pancho of Arunachal Pradesh.

Police recovered 91 sovereign gold jewellery and RS 10,000 from them.