Woman’s body found in Triplicane temple tank

CHENNAI: The body of a woman was found in the temple tank of Triplicane Parthasarathy temple on Sunday night. Temple staff found the body floating on the water and alerted the authorities.

Ice House police retrieved the body and sent it to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for postmortem.

Police said the identity of the woman is not known, and they have alerted other police stations in the city to check the missing persons’ list. Police suspect the woman to be destitute, living near the temple.

In another incident, Egmore Railway police received information about a woman lying dead on the tracks. Police said the unidentified woman in her late 30s was knocked down by a suburban train. The body was found between the Chetpet and Nungambakkam railway stations. Her identity is yet to be ascertained, police said.