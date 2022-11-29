Woman kills self after argument with husband over startup biz failure

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman committed suicide in Chromepet on Monday due to the failure of start-up business. The deceased was identified Ramapriya (29) of Chitlapakkam. Police said Ramapriya and her husband Praveen (36) were married four years ago and working in software companies. During the lockdown, they lost their jobs and decided to start their own business. Police said they supplied groceries wholesale and retail in Chromepet but the business was not successful as they expected, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On Sunday night, after an argument, Ramapriya went inside the room and locked herself. On Monday morning, when she did not come out for a long time, Praveen broke open the door with help of neighbours and found Ramapriya hanging from the ceiling. On information, the Chitlapakkam police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.