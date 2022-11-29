Trio arrested with 1.2 kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Monday arrested three persons for alleged possession of 1.2 kg of ganja, meant for distribution to peddlers in Virugambakkam.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohanraj, Akash and Kamalesh - all in their early 20’s.

Virugambakkam police had received a tip off about ganja being sold at a playground in Majith Nagar, Saligramam.

The trio was intercepted on suspicion and questioned about the contents in the bag they were carrying.

Since they gave contradictory answers, police detained them and on perusing the bag, police found a parcel with 1.2 kg of ganja in it, after which they were arrested.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.