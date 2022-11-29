Tender case: HC to pronounce orders in plea by Velumani

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court is to pronounce the orders on Wednesday in the petitions filed by former Local Administration Minister SP Velumani to quash the two FIRs filed against him for the irregularities in awarding 47 tenders of Greater Chennai Corporation and Coimbatore Municipal Corporation from 2014 to 2018.

The bench of Justices PN Prakash and Justice RMT Teekaa Raman reserved the orders on November 8 and the same is to be pronounced on Wednesday.

The judges had heard the arguments of senior advocate SV Raju for Velumani, senior lawyer V Suresh for the complainant Arappor Iyakkam, and State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah for the DVAC.

The senior advocate for the petitioner submitted that Velumani has no role in the process of awarding tenders to the city corporations.

The PP submitted that the tenders were floated in favor of the companies owned by the close associates of Velumani. The senior lawyer submitted that the complaint against Velumani and 16 others was fully supported by documents obtained under the RTI and public sources.