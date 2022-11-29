SWD works: Traffic diversions in Anna Nagar from Dec 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police announced diversions in Anna Nagar for two weeks from December 1, to facilitate stormwater drain works near the electric sub-station on the junction of Thirumangalam 100-feet road and Anna Nagar 3rd avenue road connecting 6th avenue road.

The construction works will be carried out in two stages from December 1 to December 14, an official release said.

For the first stage of work from December 1 to December 7, all the vehicles going towards Thirumangalam 100-feet road from Anna Nagar police station junction shall take left at 6th avenue x 5th avenue junction and proceed through ‘Z’ block 13th street to again reach 6th avenue road and proceed towards 100-feet road.

All the vehicles going towards Anna Nagar police station junction from Thirumangalam 100-feet road can go through 6th Avenue Junction as usual.

For the second stage works from December 8 to December 14, all vehicles going towards Anna Nagar police station junction from Thirumangalam 100-feet road shall take right at 6th Avenue x ‘G’ Block 14th street Junction, proceed through ‘Z’ block 13th street to again reach 6th Avenue road and proceed towards Anna Nagar police station junction.

All vehicles going towards Thirumangalam 100-feet road from K4 police station junction can go through 6th avenue junction as usual, an official release said.