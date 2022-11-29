SR submits DPR to increase Chennai-B’luru speed to 160kmph

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for increasing the speed in the Chennai-Bengaluru Section to 160 kmph.

A statement issued by the SR confirmed the proposal submission and said that another DPR was also submitted to the board by nominated nodal railways for augmenting the speed of Chennai - Gudur, Chennai – Renigunta sections to 160 kmph.

The Railway Board had approved-in-principle for up gradation of speed to 160 kmph in eight routes of Indian Railways networks. Various Zonal Railways were nominated as Nodal Railway for preparation of DPR. The Southern Railway was nominated as nodal railway for preparation of DPR for Chennai – Bengaluru (362 kms) route, the statement added.

The Railway Ministry classified routes as Group A and B in which the speed can be maximum increased to 160 kmph and 130 kmph, respectively.

As per the statement, Chennai – Gudur section (134.3 Km) section, which is categorised as Group A golden quadrilateral route, was authorised fit for running trains at 130 Kmph o­n October 5. The section became the first section in Southern Railway capable of handling trains at 130 Kmph. Prior to the speed upgrade, a series of trial runs were conducted by Railways and RDSO for assessing the fitness of tracks, traction, signals and rolling stock. The section is now equipped to handle trains at 130 Kmph.

In Chennai – Renigunta section (134.78 Km) falling under Group B, also a Golden Quadrilateral route, works for speed enhancement from the existing 110 Kmph to 130 Kmph have been completed already. Upon receiving sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the section is targeted for speed upgradation, in the current financial year.

Once the speed enhancement is sanctioned, trains running on these important routes in Tamil Nadu will be operated at higher speeds greatly easing the travel time for passengers.