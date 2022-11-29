Slush from Metro Rail site dumped into drains, allege residents

CHENNAI: The residents of Alandur have alleged that the workers of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) at the construction site are dumping slush from the site into the nearby Storm Water Drains (SWDs).

Speaking to DT Next, Rajendran (name changed), a resident of Tiruvallur Nagar, 3rd street, Alandur said, “At zone 12 of Alandur, the workers are often seen pumping the slush from the construction site into the nearby SWD. When contacted, the supervisor at the site exhibited rude behaviour.”

“The slush pumped in large quantities into the SWD can cause blockage and during the rainfall, there are chances of water logging at the area. But, currently, the stagnation of the slush has triggered foul smell and mosquito breeding,” added Rajendran. Subsequently, another resident of the area has urged CMRL and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to intervene in the matter before incessant rainfall. “The slush or any waste from the construction site should be dumped following a proper protocol. However, this is not adhered to at Alandur by CMRL workers,” noted the resident. Meanwhile, despite social activist David Manohar raising the issue on social media on Tuesday, CMRL and GCC have not responded.

The department officials concerned could not be reached despite multiple attempts.