Rs 786 cr loss for Corporation due to Amma Unavagam

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) incurred Rs 786 crore loss in amma unavagam in the city, and it should be closed, stated K Dhanasekaran, head of accounts committee during the council meet held at Ripon building on Tuesday. However, the city Mayor R Priya said that the canteen will be functional.

"During the previous government, for the past 9 years till March 31, 2021, at least Rs 786 crore loss was from amma unavagam, said Dhanasekaran.

He added that the company tax has not increased for 29 years. On cable TV land rent for 8 years, the civic body authorities should decide to increase the income of the city Corporation.

At least 446 lands belonging to the city corporation have been leased and there is a record maintained by the Revenue Department. Till March 3, 2021, the total lease amount was Rs 419.52 crore, but only Rs 2.69 crore was collected. Similarly, the civic body authorities are yet to receive lease amounts from educational institutions and commercial buildings.

The Chennai mayor assured that amma unavagam would function as usual. If there is any specific grievance, the civic body authorities will inspect and necessary action will be taken.