Port worker extorted money from woman by posing as cop

CHENNAI: A contract worker at Chennai Port Trust (CPT) was arrested by the City police on Monday for impersonating a police officer and extorting money from couple who visit Marina beach.

The arrested person was identified as M Sathish Kumar (40) of Mathur near Manali.

Police received a complaint from a 35-year-old woman recently, who said that Sathish Kumar had extorted more than Rs 2 lakh from her over a period of two and half years.

According to her complaint, Sathish Kumar posed as a cop when she was with a male friend in the beach in December 2019 and took photographs of them and threatened that he would send it to her family members.

He took her phone number and over the past two years, he demanded money from her by threatening her. Believing him to be a policeman, she had sent the money. As he kept on demanding money from her, the woman approached Marina police.

During enquiries, it was revealed that the man who was harassing her was not a policeman after which police arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Further investigations are on to find out if Sathish Kumar had used similar modus operandi to other women.