Cops deployed to keep general public off limits from PwD pathway

CHENNAI: Two days after the pathway made at Marina beach for people with disability was inaugurated, police personnel have been deployed to safeguard it and ensure the general public do not use it.

In order for the disabled people to have a good time at the Marina beach, a pathway costing Rs 1.14 crore was built. It was inaugurated recently by Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Ever since the inauguration it was mostly utilised by the general public diluting the purpose of the project. Also, there is a risk of causing damage to the structure.

Acting on such complaints, police have been deployed at the site to send back general public.