City to witness misty mornings, scattered showers next few days

CHENNAI: The temperature is likely to drop in Chennai and its suburbs in the early morning hours for the next few days until there is a change in wind direction, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Monday. Also, the northern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rains for the next 48 hours due to a trough in easterlies over the Arabian Sea.

“A trough in easterlies is seen over the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level. So, northern districts and a few isolated areas in south Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, scientist, RMC, Chennai.

As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas are expected to get light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours. Due to northerly wind direction, and Chennai witnessing land breeze, the city, and its suburbs experience mist/haze in the early morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures might reduce and record around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

A weather blogger commented, “A few places in Western Ghats districts witnessed heavy rain recently, and the lower level wind convergence is likely to trigger heavy rain in one or two places here. And mild showers to be experienced over north Tamil Nadu for the next few days due to system over the Arabian Sea.”

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in the Pudukottai district with 6 cm, followed by Theni at 4 cm, Erode at 3 cm, and Tiruchy, Kallakurichy, Thanjavur, and Perambalur districts at 2 cm each.