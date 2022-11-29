Ambattur residents seek to control cattle menace

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has been impounding stray cows and imposing penalties against owners, however, the stray cattle menace is going nowhere in the city and the suburbs. Residents in extended zones like Ambattur are irked a lot due to the stray cattle menace that poses threats of mishaps.

A resident of Balaji Nagar riled that stray cattle issue continues uncontrolled for past several years in areas in Ambattur zone. “Apart from posing threats of accidents, cow dung is seen on the streets that affects sanitation,” she said.

She added that residents have to see cow dung in front of their gates every day when they open the gates. “Apart from the interior streets, where vehicle movement is lesser, stray cattle roam on main roads also. Stray cattle menace can be observed on Padi Kuppam Road right from waves signal to Kamaraj Nagar and beyond,” she added.

This is despite the Chennai Corporation increasing the penalty against stray cattle by almost 100 per cent. A recent Council meeting increased the penalty to Rs 3,000 per cow for the first day and maintenance cost of Rs 200 per day from the third day. Earlier, the penalty was only Rs 1,550, including the maintenance cost.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation official said that stringent actions are being taken against cattle owners, who let their cows stray on roads. “Cattle raids will be intensified across the city to impound stray cattle,” he assured.