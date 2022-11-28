Pygmy Marmosets, Dusky Leaf Monkies seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Exotic species of two Pygmy Marmoset and two dead Dusky Leaf Monkey were seized by the Chennai Air Customs on Monday.

As per a release from the Customs, one male passenger named Mohamed Nasrudeen, Indian national, arrived from Bangkok by flight on Sunday and was intercepted by the Chennai Air Customs Officers based on the intelligence inputs.

On examination of check-in-luggage of the passenger, two Dusky leaf monkey were declared dead by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Southern Region, Chennai and Pygmy Marmoset was found live and seized under the Customs Act, 1962 with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Pygmy marmosets are two species of small new world monkeys, native to rain forests of the western Amazon Basin in South America. The dusky leaf monkey is found in Peninsular Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and can occasionally be found in Singapore. The Pygmy Marmosets will be deported back to Bangkok via Thai Airways and further investigation is under progress.